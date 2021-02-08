3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bathinda district in Punjab; details awaited

A low-intensity of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, on Monday morning, said the Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.

" of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 06:48:31 IST, Latitude: 29.44 and Longitude: 74.40, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 100 km SSW of Bathinda, Punjab," NCS tweeted.

An of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, according to the NCS.

