Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers continue protest

-
ALSO READ
Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers' protest
Farmers' protest: Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers' protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers' protest: MHA extends internet suspension on Delhi's border
Farmers' strike LIVE updates: Protesters enter Delhi through Tikri border
-
The Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic as farmers at the borders of the national capital continued their agitation against the Central farm laws.
"Tikri Border is close for traffic both carriage way, Jharoda Kalan border, Auchandi Border and Harewali close for both carriage way for traffic," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
Other borders including the Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mungeshpur borders will also remain closed while the Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open.
"The Gazipur border is closed for both carriageway traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi and Gazipur R/A, Road no 56, Vikas Marg, Aanand Vihar, IP extension, NH 24," the police added, appealing to people to commute from other borders.
Police authorities also advised people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while travelling on roads such as wearing masks and frequently sanitise hands at proper time intervals.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU