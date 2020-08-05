3.5 magnitude quake shakes Kathmandu Valley; no loss of life reported

-
ALSO READ
Indian killed at Nepal border: Delhi takes up incident with Kathmandu
India, Nepal district officials to hold talks over encroachment in Tanakpur
Nepal refutes media reports on border row with China
In pictures: Nepal floods and landslides kill 60 people, 41 are missing
Nepal minister seeks reopening of Pashupatinath Temple closed amid Covid-19
-
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. However, no loss of life or property was reported.
The earthquake struck at 4.30 pm (local time) with its epicentre near Bagalamukhi Temple in Lalitpur district, the National Seismological Centre said.
The jolt was felt in all three districts of Kathmandu valley.
The tremor brought back memories of the 2015 earthquake which had killed 9,000 people in the Himalayan nation, though officials said no damage was so far reported in the incident on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU