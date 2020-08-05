3.5 magnitude quake shakes Kathmandu Valley; no loss of life reported

JUST IN
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

The earthquake struck at 4.30 pm (local time) with its epicentre near Bagalamukhi Temple in Lalitpur district, the National Seismological Centre said.

The jolt was felt in all three districts of Kathmandu valley.

The tremor brought back memories of the 2015 earthquake which had killed 9,000 people in the Himalayan nation, though officials said no damage was so far reported in the incident on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 21:15 IST

