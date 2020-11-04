3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

-
Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said.
The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a densely populated part of the district's Kaptanganj area, which was enveloped in smoke. The firecrackers were stored in the basement of the house, they said.
Due to the fire, the cooking gas cylinder in the house also exploded. Jawed's house was charred and some adjacent houses were also damaged, the police said.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blast was received. The fire was brought under control after three hours, they said.
"An explosion took place in an illegal firecracker godown in Aryanagar area under Kaptanganj police station limits on Wednesday morning," Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh said.
The deceased have been identified as Jawed (35), his mother Fatima (65), and Nazia (14), he said.
Singh said 11-12 people have been injured in the blast and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police said.
