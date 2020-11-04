Goswami's arrest shows Uddhav Thackeray-govt's 'Emergency-era' mindset: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Editors Guild condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, demands fair treatment
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
Ganesh idols should not be more than four feet tall: Mararashtra CM
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Consulting experts on Aarey metro carshed shifting: Maharashtra CM
-
Latching on to the arrest of
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, accusing it of having Emergency-era mindset and muzzling the free voice.
Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53- year-old interior designer in 2018.
Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency- Congress & Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent."
"India has always fought such forces & struggle will continue. #EmergencyInMaharashtra #Arnab," he said.
Talking to reporters, BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "Journalists like Arnab were raising valid questions, but in order to hide its own failures, the Uddhav Thackeray government is muzzling the free voice. It is anti- democracy."
"The Shiv Sena-led MVA government is known for arresting journalists under false pretext. In case of Arnab, this government is doing the same thing. The so-called case of suicide was already closed, but this government has reopened it to its settle scores," the BJP leader said.
BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "It is a black day for democracy. Is the state heading towards emergency era?"
BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil will stage an agitation in Nagpur on Wednesday over the police action against Goswami, sources close to him said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU