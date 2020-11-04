BJP president slams Congress leaders over arrest of Arnab Goswami

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from Oct 19 to 21
'Group of 23' don't want Rahul Gandhi to emerge stronger, says Cong leader
Can't compete with PM Modi in speaking lies, claims Rahul Gandhi
-
Condemning the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said it was an attempt by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to "silence" those who disagree with them.
The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Goswami in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.
In a series of tweets, Nadda said, "Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government's bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami".
"This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them," Nadda charged, while describing the entire incident as "shameful."
Attacking the Gandhi family, Nadda said "India did not forgive Indira Gandhi for the Emergency. India never forgave Rajiv Gandhi for his assault on press freedom".
"And now, India will again punish Sonia-Rahul Gandhi for their brazen and intimidating use of state power to get equal with journalists," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU