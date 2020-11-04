BJP president slams Congress leaders over arrest of Arnab Goswami

Condemning the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said it was an attempt by leaders and to "silence" those who disagree with them.

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Editor-in-Chief Goswami in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, "Every person who believes in a free press and freedom of expression is furious at the Maharashtra Government's bullying and harassment of Arnab Goswami".

"This is yet another instance of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi-directed antic of silencing those who disagree with them," Nadda charged, while describing the entire incident as "shameful."



Attacking the Gandhi family, Nadda said "India did not forgive Indira Gandhi for the Emergency. India never forgave Rajiv Gandhi for his assault on press freedom".

"And now, India will again punish Sonia- for their brazen and intimidating use of state power to get equal with journalists," he said.

