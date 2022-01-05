JUST IN
DATA STORY: India logs 58,097 cases, biggest single-day spike since June 20

One staff member at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tests positive for Covid-19
Business Standard

3 killed in firecracker unit explosion at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu

Three people died and four others were grievously injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sattupeti village of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Wednesday morning.

IANS  |  Chennai 

explosion
Photo: ANI/Representative

The injured have been admitted to the Virudhunagar government district hospital.

Fire and rescue teams from Virudhunagar, Sattupeti, and Sivakasi have been pressed into service. A police contingent, led by the District superintendent of police, has also reached the spot.

Virudhunagar district collector is leading the rescue operations.

On January 1, a firecracker unit near Sivakasi had burst claiming five lives and grievously injuring ten.

Explosion in several units in and around Sivakasi and Virudhunagar districts has led to several deaths and maiming of people for life.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 05 2022. 12:00 IST

