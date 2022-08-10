3 LeT terrorists trapped in J&K's Budgam encounter with security forces

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists have been trapped during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Waterhail area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Wednesday.

"Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF), including terrorist Lateef Rather, trapped in ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir zone), Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the Police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 09:58 IST

