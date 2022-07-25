Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in Bengaluru, four others detained

Police in Karnataka have arrested a suspected (LeT) and detained four other persons in a late night operation in Bengaluru, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing raided a residence following a tip-off over the presence of the suspected identified as Akthar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.

The teams comprised more than 30 personnel.

The suspected worked as a food delivery boy and resided with others in the BTP locality near Tilaknagar.

The police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

The police sources said that an FIR has been lodged at the Tilaknagar police station and sleuths are questioning the five persons.

In June, Talib Hussain linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was arrested from .

The debate of being a sleeper cell for terrorists and anti- forces came to the forefront with Hussain's arrest.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

