3 Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai dockyard

Three Navy personnel were killed in an explosion onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official statement said.
"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," the Indian Navy's statement noted.
The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control, it mentioned.
No major material damage has been reported, it added.
"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly," it mentioned.
A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause of this incident, it noted.
