Salman Khan threat letter: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement confirmed

-
ALSO READ
Close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi sent death threat to Salman Khan: Police
Threat letter to Salman Khan: Mumbai police questions Siddhesh Kamble
Mumbai Police beefs up security at Salman Khan's home after threat letter
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
Singer Moose Wala's parents meet Shah, seek CBI probe into son's murder
-
In a major breakthrough in the Salman Khan threat letter case, Mumbai police have identified the persons involved in delivering the letter to Salim Khan, the actor's father.
The information has been revealed during the interrogation of accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
According to Mumbai police, accused Mahakal revealed that Bishnoi's aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan.
"Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," said the police on Thursday.
The police further said that the crime branch has identified the people who had delivered the letter.
"There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon. Right after their identification, 6 teams have been dispatched to different parts of India," said the police.
The police asked Kamble about who kept the threatening letter on a bench in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Sunday, he said.
Meanwhile, some Delhi Police officials also reached Pune on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the case of the murder of popular Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last month, the official said.
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Delhi Police said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab has been arrested.
The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moose Wala. The police spokesperson said they also sought a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU