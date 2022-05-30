Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge

Chief Minister on Monday requested the Chief Justice of and Haryana High Court to get the case of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder investigated by a sitting judge of the court, as demanded by the singer's father.

This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, wrote to Mann demanding that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He had also demanded an apology from the Director General of Police (DGP) for relating the incident to the gang war, and the officers who made public the orders regarding the withdrawal of security should be held accountable.

In a written order, the Punjab CM said, "Punjab government shall be requesting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by the sitting judge."

Mann also ensured full cooperation from the state government to the enquiry commission, including that from any of the central agencies like the Investigation Agency.

He has also directed the Punjab DGP to issue a clarification regarding his yesterday's press conference, wherein he linked the murder to a gang war.

"Already ordered an enquiry at the highest level to enquire into the aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility," the order further read.

has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Notably, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

so far has said that preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.

The incident occurred two days after withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM from his cabinet over charges of corruption.

