31 inmates, staff at Punjab juvenile correction home test Covid-19 positive

As many as 31 inmates and staff at a juvenile correction home in Ambala have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to District Deputy Civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Singla, 85 samples, of both inmates and staff were tested.
"85 samples were collected from a juvenile correction home in Ambala, it includes samples of both inmates and staff. 31 reports have tested positive for COVID19," Singla said.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 88,860 active cases in the state. So far, 3,67,317 recoveries and 4,021 deaths have been reported.
