Bangladesh to send Remdesivir drug, medical supplies to India next week

Bangladesh will be sending Remdesivir, an anti-viral medicine being used in COVID-19 treatment, along with other medical supplies to India next week, said country's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
"India sought Remdesivir [from us]. We have taken measures to send it," Dhaka Tribune quoted Momen said on Thursday.
The demand for the drug has recently increased in India, as the country witnessed a sudden rise in coronavirus cases.
The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen, drugs and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies.
Last week, the Indian government waived import duty for the Remdesivir vials and the raw materials.
Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Wednesday offered to dispatch emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies for the people of India who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets
About the risks of the Indian triple mutant Covid-19 variant entering Bangladesh, the foreign secretary said: "The situation in the country will be manageable if the infection rate goes down."
Bangladesh on April 25 closed its border with India for 14 days to control the spread of the deadly virus.
