Global coronavirus caseload tops 150.1 million: Johns Hopkins University

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 150.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.16 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 150,102,206 and 3,161,637, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,283,801 and 575,070, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 18,376,524 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed cases are Brazil (14,590,678), France (5,653,533), Turkey (4,788,700), Russia (4,742,142), the UK (4,429,849), Italy (4,009,208), Spain (3,514,942), Germany (3,376,918), Argentina (2,954,943), Colombia (2,841,934), Poland (2,785,353), Iran (2,479,805) and Mexico (2,340,934), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 401,186 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,447), India (204,832), the UK (127,759), Italy (120,544), Russia (107,902), France (104,385), Germany (82,657), Spain (78,080), Colombia (73,230), Iran (71,351), Poland (67,073), Argentina (63,508), Peru (60,742) and South Africa (54,331).

