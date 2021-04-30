Coronavirus crisis: India receives Covid-19 assistance from Romania, UK

-
India, currently struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday received coronavirus-related assistance from Romania and the United Kingdom, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Taking to Twitter, Bagchi said India has received 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders from Romania, while it received 280 oxygen concentrators from the UK.
"Taking forward our warm and friendly relations. Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders," he tweeted.
In a subsequent tweet, he said: "Grateful to UK for the third shipment containing 280 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. Reflects our shared commitment to fighting the pandemic."
Earlier, a shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived here in India.
"International cooperation continues! Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner and friend," Bagchi tweeted.
On Thursday morning, India received a consignment of 120 oxygen concentrators from the UK.
The MEA on Thursday informed that it is working on top priority to bridge the short-term supply gap of oxygen and critical medicines like Remdesivir.
Foreign Secretary HV Shringla told reporters that India is looking for more than 500 oxygen generating plants in the coming days and weeks. "India is also looking to get over 4000 oxygen concentrators, more than 10,000 oxygen cylinders, and 17 oxygen cryogenic tankers."
"All in all, international cooperation is a very vital part of the meeting and bridging the immediate requirement. We obviously are making our own efforts to step up our own capacity," he added.
