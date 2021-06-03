367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized by Delhi Customs department

-
ALSO READ
Bombay HC refuses to hear PIL seeking uniform rate of Covid-19 vaccines
Mamata extends support to Arvind Kejriwal over 'struggle' against NCT Bill
HC dismisses senior doctor's plea against Delhi govt notif on COVID duty
Air India divestment: Date for qualified bidders extended to January 5
Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says it's not intended to open can of worms
-
A total of 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore were seized at NCT by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and ACC Export Commissionerate, informed Delhi Customs on Thursday.
The phones were concealed in eight courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU