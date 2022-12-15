JUST IN
What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China issue, asks Congress
Nitish should resign if his govt fails to implement policies: Giriraj
Environmental group casts doubt on Amazon's claims of reducing plastic
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
'Those who drink liquor, will die', says Bihar CM on hooch tragedy
Six non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt
4 in 5 undergrad students in India want industry experts in their faculty
Delhi acid attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid
India boosts facilities at Delhi airport to ease year-end travel congestion
India says air exercise in east not connected to border clash with China
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China issue, asks Congress
Received 6 mn complaints on grievance redress system in 3 years: Centre
Business Standard

PM Modi to launch assembly poll campaign during day-long visit to Tripura

PM Modi will kick-start the campaign for 2023 assembly elections in Tripura during a day-long visit on Dec 18

Topics
Narendra Modi | Tripura elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

On a day-long visit to Tripura on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state and also hold a BJP core committee meeting.

According to a source, discussions during the meeting will focus on planning of the poll strategy.

"He will also meet BJP MLAs. His welcome will be grand," the source added.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala and inaugurate some projects, as well as lay the foundation stones for a few others.

The Assembly election in Tripura is likely to be held in early 2023.

--IANS

dr/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 15:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU