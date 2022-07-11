39 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims traced, 13 still missing in Amarnath tragedy

-
About 39 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who were reported missing in the Amarnath cloudburst and flash flood four days ago, were traced and are safe, the state government said here on Monday.
But two women from Rajamahendravaram and a 11-member group from Nellore were still reported missing, according to data released by the state government.
Another group of 18 members from Nellore, which was reported missing on Sunday, was eventually traced.
"We are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced. On the other hand, revenue authorities have been contacting their families in the state to ensure if any contact has been established," a senior official involved with the rescue mission said.
The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations, the official added.
