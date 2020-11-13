4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Third Covid-19 peak longer than previous ones, may subside soon: Jain
-
Maharashtra recorded 4,132 new
coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the case tally to 17,40,461, the state health department said.
With 127 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 45,809, it added.
On the other hand, 4,543 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. The total number of recoveries thus rose to 16,09,607.
There are 84,082 active cases in the state.
So far 97,22,961 people have been tested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU