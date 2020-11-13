2,183 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; state tally 507,602

-
ALSO READ
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 norms during festival season: CM Adityanath
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
Third Covid-19 peak longer than previous ones, may subside soon: Jain
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
-
Twenty-five more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while 2,183 fresh cases were reported, taking the state's infection count to 5,07,602.
As many as 4,77,180 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 23,095, a health bulletin said.
So far, 7,327 people have died due to the disease in the state.
On Thursday, 1,56,787 samples were tested for COVID-19 in UP, taking the total tests conducted till date to over 1.68 crore.
Lucknow reported the maximum of 301 new cases, followed by 171 in Ghaziabad, 166 in Meerut and 134 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.
Among the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar and three from Meerut.
Lucknow has witnessed 930 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kanpur 750 and Meerut 359, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU