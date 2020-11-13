Tamil Nadu's active coronavirus cases fall below 18,000; tally 754,460

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Third Covid-19 peak longer than previous ones, may subside soon: Jain
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
FM announces Rs 900 crore grant for coronavirus vaccine research
-
After several months, Tamil
Nadu's daily fresh coronvirus cases were less than 2,000 on Friday, as the active cases dropped below 18,000.
With the addition of 1,939 fresh infections, the cumulative tally of the virus-infected clocked 7,54,460, even as the number of persons cured climbed to 7,25,258 with 2,572 discharges today.
Subsequently, the number of active cases in the state was 17,748, according to a Health department bulletin.
The state registered 14 deaths, seven each in government and private hospitals, while the total number of fatalities was 11,454, the bulletin said.
Two of the deceased had no co-morbidities, it said, adding, among the 14 victims was a 94 year-old man who had issues including hemorrhagic stroke.
Chennai topped the list of fresh infections at 512, followed by Coimbatore (179) and Chengalpattu with 145 new cases.
Many districts returned cases in double digits, while as Tenkasi logged just three, according to the bulletin.
The total number of samples tested by RT-PCR so far was 1,09,37,407. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT), it said.
The state had 208 testing facilities, including 142 private labs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU