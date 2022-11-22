JUST IN
Business Standard

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties reported

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said

Earthquake | kargil

Press Trust of India  |  Leh/Jammu 

Earthquake, quake
Image by Shutterstock

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said.

The quake in the earthquake prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 36.27 degrees north and longitude of 76.26 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, it said.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 13:26 IST

