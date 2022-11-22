4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Rajnath Singh pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas at National War Memorial
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to attend 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' programme today
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology
BJYM to launch two-day Tiranga Yatra on Kargil Vijay Diwas from today
-
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.
The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 10.05 am, was 191 kilometers north of Kargil, the NCS said.
The quake in the earthquake prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 36.27 degrees north and longitude of 76.26 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 13:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU