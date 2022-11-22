JUST IN
Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case to CBI
Delhi Police initiates action against AAP workers who thrashed party MLA
SC to hear on Friday NIA's appeal against activist Anand Teltumbde bail
MHA's digital nod mandatory for foreign hospitality to govt servants
National capital sees minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius today
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet, discuss boosting ties
CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category with overall AQI at 286
Mumbai reports 24 fresh measles cases and one suspected death: BMC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC to hear on Friday NIA's appeal against activist Anand Teltumbde bail
Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case to CBI
Business Standard

Delhi Police initiates action against AAP workers who thrashed party MLA

An information regarding manhandling of MLA Gulab Singh was received around 8 p.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot, a senior police official said on Tuesday

Topics
Delhi Police | AAP | MCD elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aap
The altercation had taken place over distribution of civic polls tickets on Monday.

Delhi Police has initiated legal action against AAP workers after they thrashed party MLA from Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav during a meeting at Shyam Vihar in the national capital.

The altercation had taken place over distribution of civic polls tickets on Monday.

An information regarding manhandling of MLA Gulab Singh was received around 8 p.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"There was an altercation over the issue of ticket distribution which resulted in alleged manhandling of Yadav by some party workers. He has been medically examined and no external injury found. Legal action being taken as per the statement," said the official.

A video of the incident was doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the AAP workers are seen grabbing Yadav by collar and hitting him.

Yadav was finally seen running to save himself from the wrath of the angry workers of his own party.

--IANS

ssh/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.