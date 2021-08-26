4.3 magnitude quake hits Rajasthan's Barmer, tremors felt in nearby regions

A 4.3 magnitude struck in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday morning with tremors being felt across the district and in nearby regions.

According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

The epicentre of the moderate-intensity quake was near Balotra city in Barmer, the MeT department said.

Besides Barmer, tremors were felt in Sanchore of Jalore district and elsewhere at 11.15 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)