4,454 people hold plank at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's event

The event was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

BS Web Team 

plank

Private sector life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has claimed an event organised by the company has bagged the world record for most number of people holding the abdominal plank position.

According to a statement, 4,454 people held the plank at the company's event in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, beating the previous best of 3,118 held by China.

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, on the world record, said, “The Plankathon initiative reflects our commitment to enable good health and holistic fitness. #PlankToThank movement anchored and conceived to express gratitude towards the Armed Forces – our real heroes, has garnered an overwhelming response and massive participation across India. Healthier and happier Indians are the best insurance of India’s life goals.”

Kapil Dev, Captain of India’s first ODI world cup winning team, who participated in the event said, “I congratulate Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for taking up the initiative to encourage fitness and, uniquely, leverage the platform to demonstrate gratitude for our real heroes. I look forward to many joining the Plank movement and embracing holistic fitness for oneself, their loved ones and India.”
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 17:40 IST

