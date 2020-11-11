4,907 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra; 125 more deaths

on Wednesday reported



4,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total count of infections to 17,31,833, the state health department said.

With 125 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 45,560, it said.

A total of 9,164 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 15,97,255.

The state now has 88,070 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,069 fresh cases during the day, taking its overall count to 2,66,748, while toll rose to 10,506 with 22 more deaths, the department said.

The state has so far conducted 96,00,328 tests.

