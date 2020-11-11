Gujarat reports 1,125 new coronavirus positive cases, 1,352 recoveries

-
The number of coronavirus
cases in Gujarat rose to 1,83,844 with the addition of 1,125 new patients on Wednesday, the state health department said.
With six more deaths, the state's COVID-19 fatalitiesrose to 3,779, it said.
At the same time, 1,352 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the tally of recovered cases to 1,67,820, said the department.
With this, the state's recovery rate went up to 91.28 per cent,the department said in a release.
The number of activecases now stands at 12,245 with 74 patients being on ventilators, it said.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,83,844, new cases 1,125, deaths 3,779, discharged 1,67,820, active cases 12,245, people tested so far 66,25,876.
