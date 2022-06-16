4 held for duping people through fake bank websites: Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
What are new-age fake news and misinformation?
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel
Delhi Police sets up Social Media Cell at headquarters to counter fake news
Father-son duo held by CGST department for fake ITC of Rs 22 crore
-
Four men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of redemption of credit card reward points and providing other services by creating fake bank websites and toll-free phone numbers, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Ankit Gujral (26) and Himanshu (28), residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, and Ashish (23) and Faizan, residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
The fake website of a private bank was created and calls were made to customers through a mobile application. Links to the fake website were sent to the customers, who were persuaded to provide their credit card details, police said.
So far, the accused have been found involved in cheating several people across the country to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, they added.
Police said according to a complainant, he received an anonymous call and the caller told him that a service was activated on his credit card and the charges for the same were Rs 2,400.
The complainant requested the caller to stop the service, after which he received a link. After clicking on the link, he was directed to provide his credit card details and subsequently, an amount of Rs 37,420 was deducted from his credit card, police said.
During investigation, it was found that the accused were operating from various locations in west Delhi. Raids were conducted and Ashish was arrested. Several mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said.
Subsequently, Gujral, Himanshu and Faizan were also arrested, police said.
The accused told the police that they were involved in calling the credit card holders of a particular bank on the pretext of discussing reward points, limit increase and other services. The accused also used to send links of fake bank websites to the gullible customers, police said.
The accused told the police that they used an app for calling from a phone number that was similar to the one mentioned on the credit cards to gain the trust of the victims. After receiving the details of the credit cards and the one-time passwords (OTPs), money was transferred to various wallets and bank accounts. Later, it was withdrawn and handed over to Gujral, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU