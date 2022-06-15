Indian Bank makes pregnant women 'temporarily unfit' for joining

-
After State Bank of India, another public sector lender Indian Bank has made pregnant women with over three months pregnancy "temporarily unfit" to join the bank, inviting criticism from various organisations.
As per the guidelines and criteria for physical fitness for pre-employment recently issued by Indian Bank, candidates would be re-examined six weeks after delivery for the appointment of selected post.
"A woman candidate, who as a result of tests, is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks' standing or over, should be declared temporarily unfit until the confinement is over. The candidate should be re-examined for a fitness certificate six weeks after the date of labour, subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner," it said.
As a result, the joining of such women would be delayed and such candidates would lose seniority.
Messages sent to Indian Bank seeking comments on the guidelines did not elicit any immediate response.
All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) strongly condemned Indian Bank's "anti-women" decision to not appoint selected women candidates who are more than 12 weeks pregnant.
This retrograde clause is highly discriminatory to women, the AIDWA said in its statement.
In a letter written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, All India Working Women Forum termed the move as a regressive and misogynistic posture of Indian Bank.
"Classifying pregnancy as unfit is disgracing and dishonouring motherhood. Pregnancy is a natural phenomenon and it is not only the fundamental right of the woman to give birth but also necessary for the existence of mankind," the letter said.
Earlier in January, the country's largest lender SBI has put in place new rules wherein a woman candidate with more than three months pregnancy will be considered "temporarily unfit" and can join the bank within four months after delivery.
After criticism from various quarters, SBI suspended the revised guidelines on the recruitment of pregnant women.
