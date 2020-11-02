4 Naxals arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand: Police

-
Four Naxals belonging
to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit have been arrested in Jharkhand's Simdega district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, police personnel conducted a search operation in Kanarowan forest in Bano police station area on Sunday and arrested the four Naxals, Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said.
On seeing the policemen, the Naxals attempted to flee but the personnel chased and nabbed them, the officer said.
A country-made rifle and eight cartridges have been seized, he added.
