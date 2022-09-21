Indian Navy will be completely 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral R Hari Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
New ensign pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Indian Navy
PM Modi calls for new goals to ensure India's global footprints by 2047
India would emerge as world leader by 2047: Aviation minister Scindia
Vice Chief of Indian Navy begins visit to SL; to hand over Dornier aircraft
-
From production of ships and submarines to spare parts and weapons, the Indian Navy will be "completely" self-reliant by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar asserted on Monday.
At a defence conclave, he said there was much to learn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which witnessed the use of new technologies, cyber space and all sorts of precision ammunition.
The conflict between the two countries has underscored the necessity of 'Atmanirbharta' (being self-reliant) to defend one's country, he said.
"By 2047, we will have a complete indigenous Navy, whether it be ships, or submarines, aircrafts, unmanned systems, weapons, the entire complex.
"We will be completely 'Atmanirbhar' Navy. That is what we are targeting," Admiral Kumar said replying to questions at the India Defence Conclave 2022.
Asked if the supply chain of the Indian Navy was affected due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said "As of now, we are not hard pressed. We have adequate stock of spares. There has been no let up in our deployment of ships or aircraft today. We have taken steps to get help from our own industry," he said.
Indian Navy had embarked on its "indianisation drive' in 1961 when INS Ajay, the first small patrol boat, was indigenously made in india, he said.
"Since then, we have progressed a lot," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 07:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU