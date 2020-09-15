413 earthquakes recorded from March 1 to September 8 in India: Govt

-
The National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country between March 1 and September 8, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday.
The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.
"A total of 413 earthquakes have been recorded by NSN during March 1, 2020 to September 8, 2020," it said.
According to the ministry, 135 out of the 413 earthquakes were of magnitude 3.0 or lower which are "usually not felt".
As many as 153 earthquakes were between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude. These are are "minor" and "felt by many people" but there is "no damage", the ministry said.
A total of 114 earthquakes were between 4.0 and 4.9 magnitude. An earthquake in this category is "felt in a large area" and there is "minor breakage of objects", it said.
Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude. This category is known as "moderate" and there is "some damage to weak structures", it said.
