415 new coronavirus cases in Telangana, tally reaches 2,86,354

As many as 415 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2,86,354, according to the state's Public Health Department.

Besides, 316 recoveries and three deaths were reported on the same day.

As many as 2,78,839 people have recovered from the novel in the state while active cases stand at 5,974. The recovery rate of stands at 97.37 per cent.

So far, 1,541 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, 20 UK returnees were found positive for in till December 27.

