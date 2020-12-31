415 new coronavirus cases in Telangana, tally reaches 2,86,354

JUST IN
Business Standard

A medical staff collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 during random testing of the people traveling from Delhi to Noida as the cases increase, in Noida on Wednesday.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (File Photo)

As many as 415 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Telangana on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2,86,354, according to the state's Public Health Department.

Besides, 316 recoveries and three deaths were reported on the same day.

As many as 2,78,839 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the state while active cases stand at 5,974. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 97.37 per cent.

So far, 1,541 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, 20 UK returnees were found positive for coronavirus in Telangana till December 27.

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 14:02 IST

