Gujarat records 992 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,238 recoveries; 5 more die

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Ahmedabad reports 157 new Covid-19 cases; 173 discharged
Gujarat records 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; total count at 65,704
Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan
Rajasthan records 814 new Covid-19 cases, state's count reaches 1,08,494
Gujarat reports 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day surge yet
-
Gujarat reported 992 new
COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,69,073, the state health department said.
With five more deaths, the number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,698, it said.
The number of patients getting discharged during the day stood at 1,238, taking the count of recovered cases in Gujarat to 1,51,888, the department said in a release.
This further pushed the state's recovery rate to 89.84 per cent,it said.
A total of 51,927 tests were conducted in the state for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far to 58,45,715.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,073, new cases 992, deaths 3,698, discharged 1,51,888, active cases 13,487, people tested so far 58,45,715.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU