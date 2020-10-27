Gujarat records 992 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,238 recoveries; 5 more die

reported 992 new



COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,69,073, the state health department said.

With five more deaths, the number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,698, it said.

The number of patients getting discharged during the day stood at 1,238, taking the count of recovered cases in to 1,51,888, the department said in a release.

This further pushed the state's recovery rate to 89.84 per cent,it said.

A total of 51,927 tests were conducted in the state for over the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far to 58,45,715.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,073, new cases 992, deaths 3,698, discharged 1,51,888, active cases 13,487, people tested so far 58,45,715.

