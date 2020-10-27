Madhya Pradesh reports 514 new Covid cases, 1,010 recoveries, 8 deaths

-
The tally of coronavirus cases in
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 1,68,483 as 514 persons tested positive for the infection, while eight fatalities took the death toll to 2,898, a health official said.
1,010 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,55,232.
One patient each died in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Dhar, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Jhabua, the official said.
Of the 514 new cases, Indore accounted for 112, Bhopal 86 and Jabalpur 46.
The number of cases in Indore rose to 33,571, including 679 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 23,956 with 470 fatalities.
Jabalpur has recorded 12,635 cases so far, the official said.
Indore now has 3,276 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Jabalpur is 1,584 and 744, respectively.
Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,68,483, new cases 514, death toll 2,898, recovered 1,55,232, active cases 10,353, number of people tested so far 28,27,043.
