491 charging stations installed as on Mar 1 under FAME: Petroleum Ministry

As many as 491 stations have been installed as of March 1 this year under the two phases of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and (FAME) scheme, Parliament was informed on Friday.

As per information received from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a total of 1,536 stations have been installed at oil marketing companies retail outlets in the country as of March 1, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Phase-II of FAME India scheme proposes to give a push to (EVs) in public transport and encourage adoption of EVs by way of market creation and demand aggregation.

"Under FAME India Scheme I and II, a total of 491 stations have been installed as on 1st March 2022," he said.

In a separate reply, he said 17 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have approved/notified/ formulated dedicated EV policies for promotion of .

In another reply, he said that as per information received from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), some manufacturers in India have undertaken initiatives to develop prototypes of Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicles and some of the Global manufacturers in India have also demonstrated Fuel Cell vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)