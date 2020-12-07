5 arrested in Delhi after encounter with police, some may have terror links

-
ALSO READ
Police step up vigil after ISIS operative held in Delhi with explosives
Hooch tragedy: Death toll in Punjab spurious liquor case rises to 62
We stand vindicated: Mumbai top cop on AIIMS report in Sushant case
Not wearing mask may yield prison term in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
Punjab hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 39, two more arrested in Amritsar
-
Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups, officials said on Monday.
Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession."
Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU