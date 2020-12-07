Farmers' protest enters day 12; Singhu border, NH 44 closed for traffic

-
-
As the ongoing farmers' agitation at Burari, Singhu and Tikri borders entered day 12, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for commuters as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for traffic.
The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway (NH) 44 on both sides in the national capital region.
Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44.
"Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital.
The Gazipur border, where the protest by farmers entered day 10, on NH-24 is closed for traffic movement from Ghaziabad to Delhi.
"Traffic Alert: The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," said Delhi Traffic Police.
Furthermore, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement. Meanwhile, Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.
The Haryana border areas that have been allowed to remain open are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.
Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.
The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
