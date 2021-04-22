5 Covid-19 patients die at UP hospital, families allege oxygen shortage

-
ALSO READ
Noida to increase random testing of people commuting to and from Delhi
Expansion of medical infra in Varanasi helped in fighting Covid: PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
UP CM to act against hospitals refusing admission to Covid-19 patients
Cops submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
-
Five coronavirus patients died at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh allegedly due to a shortage in oxygen supply.
The incident took place at Naurangabad locality in Gandi Park area here on Wednesday, according to police.
However, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, the owner of the hospital, denied the claims and said the hospital had adequate oxygen stock.
Shyam Kashyap, whose 50-year-old brother Anil was among those who died at the hospital, told media persons that hospital authorities tried to cover up the lapse by arranging 40 oxygen cylinders after the tragedy took place.
"If the hospital had sufficient stock of oxygen, then why did it suddenly ask authorities for oxygen supply at 9 pm on Wednesday?" he asked.
Agitated family members of the deceased persons created a ruckus at the hospital, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and defused the tension.
The hospital owner said none of the patients died due to lack of oxygen.
Sharma said all the five persons were on ventilator and their death was a "mere coincidence".
Meanwhile, City Magistrate Vineet Kumar said, "At around 9 pm on Wednesday, the hospital authorities called for an emergency supply of oxygen which was given by 10 pm."
Kumar said the incident was being investigated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU