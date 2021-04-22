1710 doses of Covid-19 vaccine stolen from civil hospital in Haryana's Jind

-
ALSO READ
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
Serum Institute refunds South Africa for undelivered Covid-19 vaccines
S Africa suspends J&J Covid vaccine after 6 users elsewhere get blood clots
Covid-19: Small hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply
-
As many as 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Haryana's Jind district, officials said on Thursday.
"1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre. Some important files have also been stolen," said an official from the centre.
Centre's incharge said, "I'll also check our main store that keeps supply for the entire district. I'll also inform officials."
He further said that police inquiry has been initiated and proper inquiry will be done.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU