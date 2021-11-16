5 distant relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in Bihar road accident

-
ALSO READ
Fictional, no violation of privacy: HC quashes plea against films on SSR
Sushant death-drug case: 14-day judicial custody for Siddharth Pithani
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests SSR flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drug case
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again
-
Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Four others were injured in the incident.
The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.
According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh's sister.
Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister.
The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman's husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and driver Chetan Kumar.
Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar.
The injured were initially admitted in the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital.
"As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical," Vivek Kumar added.
--IANS
ajk/khz/shb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU