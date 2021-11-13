Maha: Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli forest, says police

At least four were killed in an encounter with the police on Saturday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.

"So far we have information that four Naxal were killed," he said, adding that the encounter is still on.

