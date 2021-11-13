Maha: Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli forest, says police

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
Mumbai mega makeover has big opportunities for both realtors and residents
-
At least four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police on Saturday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.
The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said.
As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.
"So far we have information that four Naxal were killed," he said, adding that the encounter is still on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU