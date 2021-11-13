26 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

-
In a major development, at least 26 Maoists were killed during a fierce encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the deep forests near Dhanora in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.
"Around 26 Naxals have been eliminated in the encounter at multiple locations by several security forces in the region. Three security personnel have also been injured in the cross-firing. They have been airlifted to Nagpur and admitted for treatment in a local hospital," Goyal told IANS.
The gun-battle which started in the early hours of Saturday in the dense forest of Kolgut-Dandat was continuing till evening with at least 26 fatalities notched among the Maoists, while three security personnel were also hurt, Goyal said.
As per initial reports received at the Gadchiroli district headquarters, the encounter was with a Dalam of the banned CPI(Maoist) and commandos of the crack C-60 unit of the Anti Naxal Operations.
Now, a massive combing operation has also been undertaken to detect more bodies of the slain extremists.
