Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again

-
ALSO READ
Will appear before ED after SC's decision on my plea: Anil Deshmukh
ED questions ex-Maha home minister Deshmukh's personal secretary
ED registers money laundering case against former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
ED raids on Anil Deshmukh are not politically motivated, says BJP
Maha govt not cooperating in probe against Anil Deshmukh: CBI to HC
-
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday again in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, an ED official said.
Deshmukh sent a two-page letter to the ED through his advocate Inderpal Singh and mentioned that he is sending his representative.
The ED earlier also called Deshmukh three times for questioning in the money laundering case, but he had skipped the summons.
On Friday, the ED issued fresh summons to the NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh to appear before the probe agency's office in south Mumbai on Monday, but they skipped it.
The ED had summoned Anil Deshmukh under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to further record his statement in the case, sources earlier said.
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on August 3 a plea filed by Anil Deshmukh seeking protection from any coercive action in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.
Anil Deshmukh had last month said he will appear before the ED to record his statement in the money laundering case after the Supreme Court's decision over his petition.
The ED's case against him and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.
The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Anil Deshmukh, who resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.
The ED had earlier arrested Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after carrying out raids against them and the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur.
The probe agency last month also attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore of Anil Deshmukh and his family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU