5 rescued from blaze at house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash locality

Five people were rescued from a house in south Delhi's locality early Sunday, the Services (DFS) said.

A DFS official said information regarding the blaze was received at 4.18 am and four tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire originated at the first floor of the building in Greater Kailash-2 and trapped those living above, the official said.

Five people were rescued safely from the second floor and they have been identified as Shivani (27), Bharat (35), Naveet (31), C R Ram (60) and Romil (57), a senior fire official said.

In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at Shastri Park area of the capital late Saturday night, the official said.

The DFS received information about the blaze at a furniture market in Vijay Court near Shastri Park Metro Station at 12.45 am, they said.

A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that around 200 furniture shops were gutted in the incident.

