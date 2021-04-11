5 rescued from blaze at house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash locality

-
ALSO READ
53 candidates file papers for bypolls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats
India-born US Judge assigned Justice Department's lawsuit against Google
Govt plans to set up a development finance institution: DFS Secy
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Dilshad Garden Industrial Area
BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns issue, seeks report from state
-
Five people were rescued from a house fire in south Delhi's Greater Kailash locality early Sunday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
A DFS official said information regarding the blaze was received at 4.18 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire originated at the first floor of the building in Greater Kailash-2 and trapped those living above, the official said.
Five people were rescued safely from the second floor and they have been identified as Shivani (27), Bharat (35), Naveet (31), C R Ram (60) and Romil (57), a senior fire official said.
In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at Shastri Park area of the national capital late Saturday night, the official said.
The DFS received information about the blaze at a furniture market in Vijay Court near Shastri Park Metro Station at 12.45 am, they said.
A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that around 200 furniture shops were gutted in the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU