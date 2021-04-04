50% seating capacity in cinema halls from April 7: Karnataka govt

-
Karnataka government has extended the implication of its order regarding 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls and it is to be applicable from April 7.
"Under the clause 10 of the order, seating allowed in the cinema hall was restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to CM to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of the non receipt of advance notice. It is now, decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 7th April 2021," the order from the Karnataka government read.
A huge crowd was seen outside Bengaluru's Veeresh theatre last night, amid rising COVID-19 cases.
