Uttarakhand DGP directs strict enforcement of Covid protocol as cases rise

The Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand has directed all policemen in all districts to strictly implement the Covid Protocol Enforcement in view of the fast-growing cases of Corona infection.
DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that there will be a challan for those who do not follow the corona protocol, do not apply masks and social distance. He said that an advisory has been issued for those arriving from 12 states to Uttarakhand, stating that entry to the state will not be permitted with testing.
Regarding Kumbh 2021, the DGP said that April 14 is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath. Also April 12 marking Somati Amavasya is also an important day. Special preparations are being undertaken for April 11 to 14, he said.
The DGP said that on those days, whoever does not have to come for Kumbh Snan if they have to go to Dehradun, Garhwal or Kumaon Mandal, then will have to avoid Haridwar because they will not be able to go through Haridwar.
DGP said that in the wake of Mahakumbh, 20,000 soldiers have been deployed by all the forces, adding that crowd and traffic is a big challenge for the police, apart from this, the royal bath and the procession of the akharas are also a big challenge for the police. DGP said that the biggest challenge is Covid.
The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms. A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for devotees gathering for the Kumbh.
