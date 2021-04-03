Odisha coronavirus update: Night curfew in 10 districts from April 5

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends current foreign trade policy till September due to Covid-19
Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season
Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection
Mexico revises coronavirus death toll, says 193,170 had died by Sep 26
'Billions Under Lockdown': New book traces India's fight against Covid-19
-
With the rise in the number
of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government on Saturday announced that night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5, an official order said.
For the interest of general public and to prevent transmission of infection, the government has decided imposition of night curfew in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from April 5, an order signed by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.
All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals will remain closed/ prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities, the order said.
It said that district collectors/ municipal commissioners will issue orders for their respective jurisdictions under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.
The district collectors may impose any further restrictions or allow such activities which they feel appropriate considering the local situation, the order said.
Municipal employees, police, government officials on duty, doctors, paramedical staff (govt and private), ambulances and emergency health staff are exempted from the purview of the night curfew, the official said, adding that emergency workers of utilities such as electricity, fire services, telecom, water, railways, airport and transport services also can make movements.
Staff of IT and ITeS companies on production of their ID cards, any person, in case of medical or other emergency, owner/staff of chemist shops, all industrial units, all construction activities can also also make movement.
Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road are allowed, the order added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU