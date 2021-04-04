Over 80,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi on Saturday

The vaccination drive in Delhi received a boost on Saturday with over 80,000 beneficiaries, the highest daily figure so far, taking the jab, including more than half in the 45-59 age group.

According to official figures, the number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 80,797, including 72,232 who received the first dose of the vaccine.

The first dose was given to 21,432 people aged 60 years and above and 45,787 in the age group of 45-59 years.

A total of 8,565 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Those inoculated on Saturday included 3,131 frontline workers and 1,882 healthcare workers. No serious issues were reported with just three people complaining of minor side effects, data showed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who received the first dose of Covaxin at the Maulana Azad Medical College, requested the Centre to allow mass vaccination by lifting the age criterion for it.

He said mass vaccination is key to defeat COVID-19.

"We aim to vaccinate all the citizens of Delhi by May 3-4 once the receives a good number of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a statement.

He also urged the Centre to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi and begin the vaccination drive for citizens below the age of 45.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will cover 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday.

The vaccination centres, both at government and private facilities, will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

Only the registered beneficiaries will be given the vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm while the unregistered ones can take the jab from 3 pm to 9 pm. They need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof, an official said.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be carried out across 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals, in the national capital.

The vaccines will be administered for free at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities.

